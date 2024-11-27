Rupali Ganguly’s stepdaughter Esha Verma says Rs 50 crore defamation case was 'disturbing'

Esha Verma has reacted to Rupali Ganguly's Rs 50 cr defamation case against her, which she described as “disturbing, cruel, and “displayed their true character"

Rupali Ganguly. Pic/Instagram

Rupali Ganguly’s stepdaughter Esha Verma has reacted to the actress’ Rs. 50 crore defamation case against her, which she described as “disturbing, cruel and “displayed their true character.” Esha took to her Instagram post, where she penned a lengthy note about the “difficult decision” she made about sharing her personal story involving her father and her experiences growing up.

She wrote on her Instagram stories: “This decision sparked widespread attention across social media and the public eye. Speaking up was the hardest thing I've ever done, but it also became a turning point in my life. It brought clarity, peace, and liberation from years of silence. I was mindful of how this would affect not just me but also my friends and loved ones, and I handled it with the utmost care.”

She revealed that for 24 years, she felt trapped in a reality that she couldn't escape.

“Sharing my experiences was my way of finding freedom and justice. My intention was never to cause harm but to shed light on experiences that shaped me. In doing so. I hoped to give a voice to others who might be facing similar struggles, especially when it comes to family dynamics. As an American citizen, I have, and have exercised, my right to speak up with honesty.”

Esha wrote: “Their response to my statement was disturbing, cruel, and displayed their true character, I was not just a random individual speaking out but someone who was directly affected as a member of their family. I have no professional connection to Bollywood or the Indian entertainment industry, nor have I attended or participated in auditions or professional photoshoots in India.”

She revealed that one photoshoot in Mumbai in 2017 involved comments made about her appearance by someone she referenced in her story.

“Those remarks deeply affected my self-esteem as a young adult, but I've worked hard to rebuild and grow from that experience. I want to encourage everyone to embrace their unique features and celebrate the traits passed down through generations, as they make us who we are. I never involved a minor in my statements.”

She added that what she shared was “factual learned of a marriage that took place on February 6th, 2013, and later discovered on August 25th of the same year that they had a child.”

“Any additional interpretations published in the media were made without my input or consent. I only spoke about my own experiences and addressed two individuals directly. After posting my last statement, which focused on my personal experiences, I chose to archive it after 48 hours and deactivate certain platforms.”

She said it was not out of fear but that she felt she had said all she needed to and wanted “to protect my peace and focus on the present.”

“This will be my final statement in this matter. The purpose of this statement is solely to clarify any misconceptions and address uncertainties surrounding my story and the responses it has received. It is intended to instigate further hack and forth in this matter I will not be participating in any interviews, further discussions, or commentary about this situation moving forward."

"My focus now is on healing, rebuilding, and embracing the next chapter of my life The past few weeks have been overwhelming, and I took a necessary step back to recharge and prioritise the well-being of myself and my loved ones.”

She said that she has come to understand that family is not always defined by blood but by the love, support, and loyalty of those who truly stand by you.

“I am now ready to move forward, leaving this behind with dignity and peace I want to express my deepest gratitude to everyone who has supported me during this time. Your kindness, encouragement, and understanding have been invaluable.”

“This experience has been incredibly challenging, but it has reminded me of my strength and rece Fin excited to embrace this new chapter with peace, authenticity, and dignity, surrounded by those who they muter to me. Let's leave behind and focus on creating brighter, stronger futures together Thank you for being by my side Sending love, and peace to all. Esha V”.