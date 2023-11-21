'Saath Nibhana Saathiya' star Mohammad Nazim's father passes away: 'I'm lost and heartbroken'

Mohammad Nazim took to his Instagram account and shared the tragic news of his father’s demise with his followers

Pic from Mohammad Nazim's Instagram

‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’ fame Mohammad Nazim's father passed away yesterday. The actor took to his Instagram account and shared the tragic news of his father’s demise with his followers. He expressed that this loss is even more painful for him because he had been planning to take his father on a pilgrimage visit in the coming days.



Nazim shared a couple of pictures and wrote a heartfelt message, saying, “My abba passed away yesterday afternoon by the will of Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala. To lose him, to watch him go away was the second most painful day of my life; even more so because we couldn’t go for our Umrah to Mecca, Saudi together as i had planned for us in a couple a days. How i wish abba…… To all the people, the doctors, my family & friends like family, a thank you wouldn’t be enough

I'm lost and heartbroken today without both my parents and all i wish if I could turn back time…. I know ammi abba are both watching over me aur main duniya ka sabse khushnaseeb beta hu jo ap dono mujhe miley. Allah mere abba ko maghfirat farmaaye aur Jannat ul Firdaus mein aalaa muqaam ataa farmaye. Aameen.

Dua mein yaad rakhna."

After Nazim posted about the tragic loss. Fans and his friends from the industry extended their condolences to him. Vijayendra Kumeria wrote, “May his soul rest in peace brother… you be strong.” “Condolences to you and your family Nazim, May his soul rest in peace,” wrote Varun Jain. While others prayed for the soul.



Nazim rose to prominence after portraying Ahem Ji in ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’. He was highly appreciated for his chemistry with co-stars Giaa Manek and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. In addition to ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’, Nazim has appeared in shows like ‘Udaan’, ‘Tera Mera Saath Rahe’, ‘Roop: Mard Ka Naya Swaroop’, and ‘Bahu Begum’, among others.



The actor still catches the public’s eye with his entertaining Instagram reels, and netizens love watching him on screen. Our hearts go out to the actor, and may God give the family the strength to deal with this loss.