Breaking News
Bombay HC clubs FIRs against actor Ketaki Chitale and student Nikhil Bhamre
Mumbai: Police check footage from 214 CCTV cameras to nab two chain snatchers
17-year-old kills self after jumping off 3-storey building in Vasai
Mumbai records 592 Covid-19 cases, active tally at 5,769
Clashes in JNU, ABVP says over dozen students injured
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Saath Nibhana Saathiyas Rucha Hasabnis announces second pregnancy

'Saath Nibhana Saathiya's' Rucha Hasabnis announces second pregnancy

Updated on: 22 August,2022 07:17 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Rucha took to Instagram to announce the news

'Saath Nibhana Saathiya's' Rucha Hasabnis announces second pregnancy

Rucha Hasabnis with daughter Ruhi/Kaustubh Gokhale


'Saath Nibhana Saathiya's' Rucha Hasabnis is all set to welcome her second baby with husband Rahul Jagdale. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared the news and dropped a photo of her daughter Ruhi, painting 'Big sister' on a canvas. The text written on canvas reads - “Big sister”. She captioned the post as “One more to adore.” She followed the post with another one that has pictures of her with her baby bump. 


Also Read: Vishal Singh: I’m loyal to Karan Kundrra and Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Play quiz: How well do you know Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone?


 
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rucha Hasabnis Jagdale (@ruchahasabnis)

When is Ganesh Chaturthi in 2022?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
indian television Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK