'Saath Nibhana Saathiya's' Rucha Hasabnis announces second pregnancy

Rucha took to Instagram to announce the news
Rucha Hasabnis with daughter Ruhi/Kaustubh Gokhale
'Saath Nibhana Saathiya's' Rucha Hasabnis is all set to welcome her second baby with husband Rahul Jagdale. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared the news and dropped a photo of her daughter Ruhi, painting 'Big sister' on a canvas. The text written on canvas reads - “Big sister”. She captioned the post as “One more to adore.” She followed the post with another one that has pictures of her with her baby bump.
