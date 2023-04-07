Sachet-Parampara add their musical magic to ‘Junooniyatt’

In the current track of the musical drama 'Junooniyatt', Elahi, Jahaan, and Jordan are gearing up to compete in the first round of a contest

Sachet-Parampara, one of the most loved duos in Indian music, will appear as judges on 'Junooniyatt' on Colors. As guest judges on the singing contest ‘The Great Indian Voice’, Sachet-Parampara will mentor and guide the contestants. Will Elahi, Jahaan, and Jordan essayed by Neha Rana, Ankit Gupta, and Gautam Singh Vig respectively be able to make their mark as singers and kick off their careers? Only time will tell.

In the current track of the musical drama 'Junooniyatt', Elahi, Jahaan, and Jordan are gearing up to compete in the first round of the contest, hoping to impress celebrity guest judges Sachet-Parampara. The three aspiring singers have come very close to making it big in the music industry and are willing to spare no effort to triumph in the competition. Sachet-Parampara's association with the show brings a sense of déjà vu as their own love story began with a reality show a few years ago. As a special treat for music buffs, Sachet-Parampara will be performing their signature style versions of 'Shiv Tandav' (Rock Version) and 'Mere Sohneya' on the show.

Popular singer-composer Sachet Tandon comments, “From starting my musical career with a reality show to now judging one in a fictional set-up feels quite like a journey. “The authenticity and attention to detail that 'Junooniyatt' brings to the table is truly remarkable and rare in the world of fictional television. The show's ability to capture the real-life struggles and challenges that singers face is commendable, and I believe that viewers will be able to connect with music on a deeper level through this integration. I am excited to be a part of this journey and witness the raw talent that 'The Great Indian Voice' will bring forth.”

Talking about the sequence, renowned Indian playback singer Parampara Tandon adds, “Being a part of Junooniyatt is thrilling as the show celebrates the essence of love and music. As musicians, we recognize the impact of music, and Sachet and I personally connect with the show since music played a vital role in bringing us together as a couple. I hope that the audience will continue to shower love on this show and appreciate the effort put into creating a beautiful musical experience."

