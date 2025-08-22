Ahead of its premiere on August 24, 2025, Salman Khan officially inaugurated the sets of the upcoming season of Bigg Boss 19. The dashing actor, who is all set to take on his hosting duties, interacted with the media

The stage for Bigg Boss 19 is all set with the upcoming season packed with drama, controversies, emotions and more set to welcome its set of contestants for this year on August 24, 2025. As the host, Salman Khan, is all set to take on his duties, he arrived and inaugurated the sets of the upcoming season, ahead of its premiere.

Salman Khan inaugurates Bigg Boss 19 sets

Salman Khan, who had earlier revealed the theme of Bigg Boss 19 as Gharwalo ki Sarkar, on Friday, arrived to inaugurate the grand sets of the reality show. During the inauguration event, he interacted with the media and elaborated on the theme. Talking about the politician angle of the theme, he said, "Some actors are similar to politicians, while some politicians are good actors. There isn't much difference between the two."

When asked about what the theme exactly is, he admitted to not knowing completely either, saying, "Even I didn't understand the concept completely, but I am sure it is all different. I think I will also understand the theme better after beginning with the show."

About Bigg Boss 19

A few days earlier, the makers released the trailer revealing that the season has been set against the dramatic backdrop of a Parliament with the new theme 'Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar'. They also hinted at a seismic shift in power. Notably, for the first time, the housemates will be given the power to make their own decisions, whether big or small. The trailer also showed Salman Khan stepping into a commanding role once again as the 'host' of this chaotic new democracy. The season is expected to effectively echo the cultural pulse of the nation, where power, people, and unpredictability collide in pure Bigg Boss style.

Salman spilt his excitement for the latest season, saying, "Bigg Boss ka har season alag hota hai, lekin iss baar toh scene hi palat gaya hai. 'Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar ka matlab hai power unke haath mein aur jab power milti hai, toh asli chehre saamne aate hain. Is baar contestants ko apne decisions lene ka poora haq diya gaya hai, par har decision ke saath ek consequence bhi aate hai."

"Main hamesha kehta hoon, tameez se khelo, par yeh log tameez chhod ke drama ie aate hain. This season, they'll try to run the house their way, but when things go out of control, you know who's coming back to set the record straight!," the "Tiger Zinda Hai' actor added.

Alok Jain from JioStar added, "Bigg Boss has always delivered high-impact entertainment. With 'Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar', we're bringing a fresh, unfiltered format that resonates deeply with audiences and keeps them coming back for more. This season puts power in the hands of the housemates, setting the stage for drama, unpredictability, and non-stop engagement. It's Bigg Boss like you've never seen before"

Bigg Boss 19 will premiere on August 24 on JioHotstar at 9 PM and COLORS at 10:30 PM

(With inputs from IANS)