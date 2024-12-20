After a long wait, Sambhavna Seth had conceived her first child, and the couple was very excited to welcome the child. But destiny had a different plan

Sambhavna Seth & Avinash Dwivedi

Sambhavna Seth suffers miscarriage in 3rd month; doctors thought she was carrying twins

Sambhavna Seth and husband Avinash Dwivedi are always in the news for their vlogs and their chemistry, which is loved by many. Turns out they are now in the news for a tragic turn of events as the actor has suffered a miscarriage. After a long wait, Seth had conceived her first child, and the couple was very excited to welcome the child. But destiny had a different plan, as she suffered a miscarriage in her third trimester. The news was revealed by the couple in their vlog. It was Dwivedi who spoke about the same with a heavy heart.

Sambhavna Seth suffers a miscarriage

In their vlog, Avinash Dwivedi said that Sambhavna got pregnant after a lot of attempts. He said, "For a long time, we have been facing this, and it has happened again. Sambhavna was pregnant. This was her third month. There was a scan today, and we had hoped to announce it to everyone. Everything was fine, and we were very happy that this journey would be successful. The baby's heartbeat was there, but in the recent scan, doctors couldn't find the heartbeat. Nobody could figure out why it happened."

Avinash even revealed how doctors had suggested that it could be twins. He said, "It was very painful for her. She would get injected 2-3 times every day. We had invested mentally, physically, and financially, trying our best. Doctors were shocked, seeing the reports, and thought we might be having twins. We were just hoping to get pregnant, and doctors were talking about twins."

‘I did everything I could’

Sambhavna Seth also spoke with a trembling voice, as she revealed how she took 65 injections in three months to ensure that she had a healthy pregnancy. “I never imagined I would have to take so many injections. Each one was incredibly painful,” she said. “I did everything I could, followed every precaution, to bring this baby into the world.”

Sambhavna Seth and Avinash Dwivedi tied the knot in 2016 and have been a loved couple ever since. Stay tuned to Mid Day for more news on this and everything else happening in tinsel town.