Sampoorna: Sandipta Sen calls Zeenat Aman meet 'truly overwhelming'

Updated on: 06 September,2025 09:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Star Plus is set to launch its new Hindi serial Sampoorna, headlined by Sandipta Sen as Mitti and Ahem Sharma as Dr. Aakash Malhotra. Ahead of the premiere, the channel hosted a special interaction with veteran actress Zeenat Aman

Star Plus is all set to bring yet another powerful story to its viewers with the launch of its upcoming show Sampoorna, starring Sandipta Sen as Mitti and Ahem Sharma as Dr. Aakash Malhotra. Ahead of the show’s premiere, the channel concluded an exclusive segment featuring none other than the legendary actress Zeenat Aman, adding a special charm to the launch.

During this interaction, Sandipta Sen got the opportunity to ask Zeenat Aman a few questions. Sharing her experience, Sandipta, who will be seen essaying the role of Mitti in the show Sampoorna, expressed her heartfelt emotions. She said, “I feel truly overwhelmed after meeting Zeenat Aman ji. She is such a legendary Bollywood star, and getting the chance to have a conversation with her was truly special. She not only shared her experiences with me but also gave me valuable tips and guidance. It feels really good to have received such warmth and wisdom from her. Moments like these stay with you forever, and I truly feel fortunate that I could learn from her. Her words have inspired me to keep pushing myself and to always stay grounded in this journey.”


Sandipta on Sonu Sood

Earlier, Sandipta Sen shared, “To have Bollywood star Sonu Sood unveil our trailer is truly overwhelming and makes this journey even more special. On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, I sincerely hope Sampoorna becomes more than just entertainment. May it inspire women to win their battles, raise their voices, and stand strong for themselves. Just like my character Mitti, every woman deserves the courage to fight injustice and the strength to shape her own destiny.”

Further added, “My debut happened on 8th September 2008, and now this new show is also launching on the same date. It truly feels like a cosmic connection. Sampoorna marks my debut in Hindi television, and I couldn’t have asked for a better beginning.”

Sampoorna has a gripping narrative that sheds light on the struggles and resilience of women, highlighting how courage, determination, and compassion can pave the way toward change. With strong performances and a meaningful storyline, Sampoorna promises to strike an emotional chord with audiences across generations.

