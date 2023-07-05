Sana Khan and Anas Saiyad become proud parents of a baby boy!

Sana Khan and Anas Saiyad, popularly known for their beautiful love story and their journey in the entertainment industry, have recently welcomed their bundle of joy into the world.

In an emotional post, Sana and Anas expressed their gratitude to their fans and well-wishers for their love and blessings. They wrote, "May Allah make us the best version of ourselves for our Baby. Allah ki amanat hai behtareen banna hai. JazakAllah khair everyone for your love n dua's that made our hearts n souls happy on this beautiful journey of ours." The heartfelt message showed the couple's joy and gratitude for the arrival of their little one.

Accompanying their post was a short video that further encapsulated their emotions. The video displayed a heartwarming message, "Allah tala ne mukaddar mai likha phir usko pura kiya aur asaan kiya, Aur jab allah deta hai toh khush aur musarra ke saath deta hai. Toh Allah tala ne hame beta diya" (Allah wrote this in our destiny and then gave us this gift. When Allah gives us something, he gives it with his full heart and happiness. Allah blesses us with a son). The video beautifully conveyed the couple's belief in the divine plan and their overwhelming joy at the arrival of their baby boy.

As Sana and Anas embark on this new chapter of their lives, they are sure to shower their little one with love, care, and guidance. The couple's fans and well-wishers are excited to witness their beautiful journey of parenthood and watch their son grow up surrounded by love and warmth.

The arrival of a child is a momentous occasion, filled with joy, hope, and endless possibilities. Sana Khan and Anas Saiyad have embraced this new chapter with open hearts and open arms, and their fans are eagerly joining them in celebrating the precious gift of life. As they embark on this beautiful journey of parenthood, may their son be blessed with health, happiness, and a bright future filled with love and success.