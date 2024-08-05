Sanaya Irani made her acting debut with ‘Fanaa’ in 2006, and later entered the television space with shows like 'Left Right Left', 'Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?', and ‘Miley Jab Hum Tum'

Sanaya Irani Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Sanaya Irani reveals how a big Bollywood director was rude to her: He said, ‘You’ll have to wear a bikini’ x 00:00

Popular television actress Sanaya Irani shared her casting couch ordeal. She has been a part of the entertainment industry for years and revealed how a big Bollywood director was rude, commanding her to wear a bikini, as well as how she was pressured to meet a person from the South film industry who commented on her physique.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview with Hauterfly, Sanaya recalled, “Long ago, a person from the South wanted to meet me for a film. At that point, I didn’t want to do films. But, this person was hellbent on meeting me. So I just went, and after the meeting, he was like ‘We need a little fuller person’. And I was like ‘then I am not the fuller person.’ A lot of times, I feel that people meet girls in the industry to meet them, to suss it out–is she the kind who slept or hasn’t slept.”

She also shared how her interaction with a Bollywood director turned into a sour experience. She said, “There was a lot of misunderstanding. I was told I was auditioning for a music video but this was a film. I told the secretary, ‘I won’t do it’. She was like, ‘Please sir will get angry, just speak to him once’. So he was like, ‘I am making this big film, there are many big heroes in it and you will have to wear a bikini.’ And I was like, ‘And my character is?’ and he was like ‘Are you okay wearing a bikini?’ He was getting a little rude to me and I hung up on him,” added Sanaya.

Sanaya made her acting debut with ‘Fanaa’ in 2006. She later entered the television space with shows like 'Left Right Left', 'Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?', and ‘Miley Jab Hum Tum'. Sanaya met her husband Mohit Sehgal on the sets of ‘Miley Jab Hum Tum’. They had announced their relationship in November 2010, the last day of the shoot of the show. Sanaya and Mohit, married on January 25, 2016, in Goa.

On the professional front, Sanaya was recently seen in the web series 'Cyber Vaar – Har Screen Crime Scene'.