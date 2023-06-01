Breaking News
Sara Ali Khan 'scolded' mum Amrita Singh for buying a towel, reveals Vicky Kaushal

Updated on: 01 June,2023 10:34 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

During the promotions of their upcoming film 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' Vicky Kaushal has disclosed a peculiar secret about Sara Ali Khan that involves a towel

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal with Kapil Sharma at 'The Kapil Sharma Show' for the promotion of 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'. Pic/Internet

Actor Vicky Kaushal has disclosed a peculiar secret about Sara Ali Khan that involves a towel. Vicky and Sara will be seen on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' promoting there upcoming film 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.'


He reveals: "During the shoot of this film on one day, I witnessed Sara scolding Amrita Ma'am. I wondered what happened, so I asked her if everything was alright. She replied, 'no yaar, my mom bought a towel worth 1600 Rupees." "I thought this couldn't be true; she must be faking it. So, I asked her again, and she reiterated that yes, it was indeed true. Who buys a towel worth 1600 Rupees and she was scolding Amrita ma'am for this." Sara further light-heartedly added: "Of course, why not use one of the free towels available in the vanity van? Why buy a towel worth 1600 rupees?"


'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on 'Sony Entertainment Television'.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

