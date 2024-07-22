Breaking News
'I'm alive yaar': Deven Bhojani clarifies after netizen uses 'RIP' for him

Updated on: 22 July,2024 04:58 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor Deven Bhojani reacted to a condolence message for him by a user on Twitter

'I'm alive yaar': Deven Bhojani clarifies after netizen uses 'RIP' for him

Deven Bhojani

'I'm alive yaar': Deven Bhojani clarifies after netizen uses 'RIP' for him
Deven Bhojani who is a popular face on television and movies was assumed dead by an X (formerly Twitter) user. When a user posted condolences message for him in response to his tweet, Bhojani stepped into clarify that he is alive. 


Bhojani-inspired memes have been doing the rounds on social media after the global outage of Microsoft. His character named Dushyant from the popular comedy TV series 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' has been the face of these memes. On July 21, he shared an interview of himself. An X user wrote a condolence post for him on the platform. He wrote, "He made us laugh and such a cute soul. Rest in peace (sic)." 


A day later, on July 22, the actor reacted to his death hoax. "Hello! Hello! Hello! I’m alive yaar (sic)", he wrote.


While Deven has played several roles on TV and cinema over the years, his standout character is that of Dushyant. He played the role of Maya and Indravadhan's son-in-law and appeared occasionally on the show. He is shown to be a technology lover who enjoys sharing his knowledge. His catchphrase on the show is 'I'll explain' before he uses humans in the house to demonstrate his point. 

After the Microsoft outage on Friday, mems featuring Dushyant went viral on social media. Bhojani also reacted to one of the tweets. For the unaware, Deven was also the director of 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai'.

Reacting to the same, the actor told The Times of India, "I feel so proud that even after 20 years of the show people still remember Dushyant from the show and he has become so iconic. In fact, I was showing my mother the memes which flooded on my account when the systems broke down on Friday."

Deven Bhojani was last seen in the TV show 'Bhakarwadi'.He has been focusing on his work in films and web series lately. He was seen in notable roles in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki, Scoop and Agneepath. 

