Seerat Kapoor is thrilled with the changing graph of her character, Mannat, in the television show Rabb Se Hai Dua. From being a loving and caring sister to Ibaadat (Yesha Rughani), Mannat is consumed by jealousy and unrequited love after the introduction of Subhaan (Dheeraj Dhoopar) in their lives. So much so that she begins plotting against her sibling, whom she so adored. “Portraying Mannat has been an incredible journey. Her evolution from a loving sister to a character filled with jealousy and deceit has been challenging yet immensely rewarding. It is difficult to portray her on-screen every day because she is the opposite of me. But at the same time, it is fascinating to dive into the complexities of her cynical emotions. Director Avhiroop Mzzumdar’s guidance has been instrumental in shaping my portrayal,” says Seerat.

