Breaking News
Mumbai Metro 3 fire checks done
Mumbai: He’s alive! Dad’s own search finds missing gym trainer in marsh
Mumbai: No call on Malabar Hill reservoir yet
Mumbai: Contractor, agencies fined 8 months after mid-day exposed cracked Aarey road
Thane: Teen leaves home after scolding, goes missing
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Telly Tattle When love meets hate

Telly Tattle: When love meets hate

Updated on: 11 August,2024 06:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

Director Avhiroop Mzzumdar’s guidance has been instrumental in shaping my portrayal,” says Seerat

Telly Tattle: When love meets hate

Seerat Kapoor

Listen to this article
Telly Tattle: When love meets hate
x
00:00

Seerat Kapoor is thrilled with the changing graph of her character, Mannat, in the television show Rabb Se Hai Dua. From being a loving and caring sister to Ibaadat (Yesha Rughani), Mannat is consumed by jealousy and unrequited love after the introduction of Subhaan (Dheeraj Dhoopar) in their lives. So much so that she begins plotting against her sibling, whom she so adored. “Portraying Mannat has been an incredible journey. Her evolution from a loving sister to a character filled with jealousy and deceit has been challenging yet immensely rewarding. It is difficult to portray her on-screen every day because she is the opposite of me. But at the same time, it is fascinating to dive into the complexities of her cynical emotions. Director Avhiroop Mzzumdar’s guidance has been instrumental in shaping my portrayal,” says Seerat





"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

indian television television news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK