Exclusive! Shaheer Sheikh: Jasmin Bhasin and I clicked from the word go

Shaheer Sheikh and Jasmin Bhasin star in ‘Iss Baarish Mein,’ a love track

A still from Iss Baarish Mein

Shaheer Sheikh and Jasmin Bhasin star in ‘Iss Baarish Mein,’ a love track that has just released. The actor caught up with mid-day.com to speak about his latest project.

Speaking about what got him on board for the song Shaheer told mid-day.com, “I liked the song the first time I heard it. It’s an old school, sweet, romantic song. I knew that Aditya (Datt) is going to be directing it and I believe in his vision as I’ve done one song with him before. I also got to know Jasmin Bhasin is going to be part of the song, there was no reason to say no.”

While their on-screen chemistry is being appreciated by fans, speaking about their rapport off screen he says, “Jasmin and I clicked from the word go. It was the first time we were meeting, I’ve never worked with her before. I had heard good things about her since we have common friends. She’s very professional and things went smooth.”

Show full article