Aman Gupta Pic/Instagram

Shark Tank India judge and entrepreneur Aman Gupta, who is co-founder and CMO of Indian electronics brand boAt Lifestyle, recently spoke about his experience with an actor who came on board as the brand ambassador. Aman recalled having a terrible experience with the star who was extremely arrogant and rude but maintained a humble image in the media.

Aman Gupta’s experience with an ‘akdu’ actor

Aman spoke about his interaction on Dostcast alongside Anupam Mittal. He said, “An actor was our brand ambassador. There was so much arrogance in him. But when I would read the news he was described as very polite to the media and even travels in economy class. He showed arrogance only to us. People have mastered the art of being humble. People learn eventually because our Indian audience is very smart. They realize who is humble in reality, who is stubborn, or who has an ego.”

Netizens speculate if the actor in question is…

As the clip surfaced on Reddit, many users began speculating who could be the actor in question. One user wrote, “Kartik Aaryan was the BA for boAT.”

“Speaking of Kartik he sounds EXACTLY like him lol listen to him while visualizing KA,” added another.

One user commented, “Has to be Kartik. Have seen a lot of videos in the recent past of him travelling in economy. And the narrative around him was exactly what he was saying.”

About Shark Tank India Season 4

Shark Tank India Season 4 is set to premiere on Sony LIV on January 6, 2025. This year, the panel of sharks will include Anupam Mittal, Founder, and CEO, of People Group (Shaadi.com), Aman Gupta - Co-Founder and CMO, of boAt Lifestyle, Namita Thapar, Executive Director, of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and Group CEO, OYO, Peyush Bansal, Co-Founder and CEO, Lenskart, Vineeta Singh, Co-Founder and CEO, SUGAR Cosmetics, Azhar Iqubal, Co-Founder and Chairman, Inshorts, Varun Dua, Founder and CEO, ACKO, Kunal Bahl, Co-Founder, Snapdeal, and Titan Capital, Promoter Unicommerce, and Viraj Bahl, Founder, and Managing Director of Veeba/VRB Consumer Products.

The show will feature Sahiba Bali and Aashish Solanki as hosts.