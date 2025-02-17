While the Sharks looked quite excited to see Shraddha Kapoor's brand on Shark Tank India, they were equally disappointed with her absence during the pitch

In Pic: Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood, and the actress ventured into entrepreneurship when she co-founded a demi-fine jewellery brand, Palmonas. Now, as Shraddha Kapoor's brand grows, it has reached Shark Tank India for a pitch. While the Sharks looked quite excited to see Shraddha's brand on the show, they were equally disappointed with her absence during the pitch.

Shraddha Kapoor’s brand in Shak Tank India

A new promo of the show was released on Shark Tank's page. The promo shows co-founders Pallavi Mohadikar and Amol Patwari seeking funding for the brand. While two founders were present, the third founder, Shraddha, was absent. In the promo, they are seen saying, "Welcome to the world of demi-fine jewellery. With our third co-founder, Shraddha Kapoor, we are building India’s most loved demi-fine jewellery brand.”

Here’s why Shraddha Kapoor didn't visit Shark Tank India

While the Sharks were seen getting excited after knowing that Shraddha's brand had reached Shark Tank for a pitch, Aman Gupta, the founder of Boat, asked, “Shraddha Kapoor didn’t come?” To which Pallavi replied, “She was very excited to come on the show.” But when Aman asked the reason for her absence, Pallavi shared, “I told her, Yeh tumhari expertise nahi hai (this is not your expertise),” leaving everyone laughing out loud.

As the promo was released, fans started reacting to it. One user wrote, "They would have gotten an instant deal had Shraddha come for the pitch." "Shark Tank is a great platform for marketing. Shraddha knows that," another one wrote.

Shraddha Kapoor’s brand in trouble?

Earlier, it was revealed that Shraddha Kapoor’s jewellery brand faced backlash for allegedly selling bootleg versions of iconic designs from high-end luxury brands like Cartier. Social media users and design enthusiasts have highlighted striking similarities between her products and signature pieces from renowned labels, accusing the brand of blatant plagiarism. Critics have pointed out that while the website claims the designs are original, several products, including their nail bangle bracelet, replicate a Cartier design. The brand has yet to release a statement addressing these allegations.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, she is still enjoying the success of her film 'Stree 2', which also features Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana among others.