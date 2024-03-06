Shehnaaz Gill flaunts her curves in shimmery green dress

Actress Shehnaaz Gill on Tuesday treated her massive fandom to her scintillating pictures in a green outfit

Shehnaaz Gill. Pic/Yogen Shah

The 'Bigg Boss 13' fame diva Shehnaaz Gill on Tuesday treated her massive fandom to her scintillating pictures in a green outfit, leaving everyone mesmerized with her hotness.

The actress, who was last seen in 'Thank You for Coming' took to Instagram, and dropped a series of pictures, flaunting her curves.

Shehnaaz is donning a sleeveless green shimmer gown, with a sweetheart neckline. She opted for a glossy makeup look and kept her hair open. She rounded off the look with green heels. The post is captioned with two green hearts emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Fans took to the comment section and wrote: "hotieee baby". One fan said: "keep shining! The world needs light". Another commented: "Hottest diva". Meanwhile, on the work front, she next has 'Sab First Class'.

