Shiv Thakare spotted at Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings for 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'

Updated on: 27 April,2023 06:22 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Shiv Thakare, who is known for his stint in 'Bigg Boss 16', visited the Siddhivinayak temple on Thursday to seek blessings of Lord Ganesha before commencing shoot for the stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'

Pic/ IANS; Shiv Thakare at the Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings before commencing the 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' shoot

Shiv Thakare, who is known for his stint in 'Bigg Boss 16', visited the Siddhivinayak temple on Thursday to seek blessings of Lord Ganesha before commencing shoot for the stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'. Expressing his gratitude towards the makers of the show for giving him an opportunity, Shiv said: "Seeking Bappa's blessings at Siddhivinayak has always been my tradition before starting any new venture. Lord Ganesha has always been my guiding light, and his blessings are crucial for me to take on any challenge."


Shiv took to his Instagram stories as he shared a photo of himself at the temple, carrying a basket of flowers and sweets for offering, donning a blue and white geometric print kurta. He captioned the picture, "Need blessings (red heart emoji)"




Shiv, who has also appeared in reality shows like 'MTV Roadies Rising' and 'Bigg Boss Marathi 2', was recently seen as a guest commentator in the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals. Shiv also shared that he visited the temple not only to seek blessings of Lord Ganesha, but also to thank Him for this opportunity.

"My visit to Siddhivinayak temple was not just to seek his blessings, but also to thank him for all that he has given me so far. Siddhivinayak temple has a special aura, and after I stepped out of the temple following darshan, I felt even more confident. I am extremely grateful to be a part of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' and I promise to give my best in the show."

The show hosted by Rohit Shetty is based on the format of American show 'Fear Factor'. Shiv is the first confirmed contestant of the 13th season, the shooting for which is likely to begin in May at Cape Town. As per media reports, Erica Fernandes, Uorfi Javed and Nakuul Mehta can also be seen on the show, though no official announcement has been made in this regard till now.

(With inputs from IANS)

