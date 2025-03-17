Breaking News
Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actor Shubhangi Atre on her Bollywood debut: 'It's a dream come true'

Updated on: 17 March,2025 09:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain movie will see the show's original cast as the lead. Shubhangi Atre, who plays 'Angoori Bhabhi' is all set to make her Bollywood debut

Shubhangi Atre. File pic

The audience's favorite show, "Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain!" is being turned into a movie. The film will see the show's original cast as the lead. Shubhangi Atre, who plays 'Angoori bhabhi' in the show is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the film.


Talking about entering B-town, Shubhangi said, "I am an actor and an artist, and no matter what the medium is, whether it’s TV, films, OTT, or theatre, I believe in giving my 100% with full dedication and discipline. Of course, 'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain!' is now being made into a film, so the work is quite similar to what we do on television. But still, there is a different kind of nervousness and excitement."


She confessed that shooting for a movie is completely different from shooting a TV show. Shubhangi stated, "Even though I have been playing Angoori for years, performing for a film feels different. However, I am giving my best and putting in all my effort, just as I always do. I am really happy, but at the same time, I feel a little nervous too. I just want lots of love, blessings, and best wishes from my fans."


She added, "First, we have some new actors joining the film, so building chemistry with them is a new experience. Second, on TV, we often improvise while performing, but in a film, we have to be very precise. Since a film has a limited runtime of 2 to 2.5 hours, we can’t afford to add unnecessary dialogues like we sometimes do in daily shoots."

Shubhangi will also be seen doing action sequences in the film, "It’s something new for me, and I’m really looking forward to how they turn out on screen", she revealed. She disclosed that it is a dream come true not just for her but for her parents as well. She shared, "My father is currently battling cancer, but he is very happy about this project. Both my parents have given me their blessings, and today, when I spoke to my father, he told me that once the film is released, we will all go to the theatre together to watch it. That thought itself makes me emotional."

