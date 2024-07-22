Breaking News
Telly tattle: The temptation

Updated on: 23 July,2024 06:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Shweta Tiwari is all set to join stand-up comedian Zakir Khan on his show Aapka Apna Zakir as the ‘It Girl’

Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari is all set to join stand-up comedian Zakir Khan on his show Aapka Apna Zakir as the ‘It Girl’. Speaking about her new stint, Tiwari shared, “I am excited to do a show like this after a long time, where viewers will get to see a new side of me. Comedy is currently evolving as a genre and I’ve always enjoyed being in the centre of change.”




