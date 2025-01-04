Shweta Tiwari's withdrawal plea of her petition in the Bombay High Court to quash a FIR against her has been accepted by the court. The actress was accused of forging signature in NOC to obtain visa for her son

Television and film actress Shweta Tiwari has withdrawn her petition before the Bombay High Court to quash a forgery case against her. The move was made following the submission of an A-summary report by the police. The report summaries why a criminal investigation is being closed on the grounds of insufficient evidence.

According to a report in Bar and Bench, the Bombay HC bench comprising of Justices Sarang Kotwal and Neela Gokhale accepted the summary report filed by the Bandra-Kurla complex police station and then allowed Tiwari to withdraw her petition.

All you need to know about Shweta Tiwari's case

Back in 2021, Shweta's ex-husband Abhinav Kohli had accused her of forging his signature on a Non-Objection Certificate (NOC) that she required to obtain a UK visa for their son in 2017. When Kohli got to know about the forgery he tipped the British consulate about the same and said that he never signed an NOC. Tiwari and Kohli's son Reyansh's visa was cancelled upon the information coming out.

Kohli filed a First Information Report (FIR) against his ex-wife in the matter. After the matter was filed, Tiwari approached the High Court to quash the case against her.

In her petition, Tiwari argued that the FIR was filed only in 2021, which was four years after the said incident happened. She suggested that the complaint was filed in retaliation to a personal dispute between the former couple.

Tiwari pointed out that she and Kohli had traveled to the UK in 2018 with his consent for their son’s physiotherapy, and the NOC was granted by Kohli at that time.

Tiwari said in her petition that the FIR was filed only after their relationship further soured and Kohli had concerns about her attempting to take their son abroad again. Tiwari and Kohli ended their marriage in 2019 with a divorce. The actress had filed a case of domestic violence against him.

About Shweta Tiwari and her personal life

She is one of the finest actress in television and has proved her mettle with her role of Prerna in 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay'. Apart from her skills as an actress, Shweta Tiwari has also been in the news for her turbulent marriages. She first got married to Raja Chaudhary in 1998. In a recent interview with Galatta India, Shweta revealed what prevented her from filing for a divorce for years despite being in an abusive marriage. Shweta had filed for a divorce in 2007 on the grounds of domestic violence and due to Raja's alcoholism. She later married Abhinav Kohli, but parted ways in 2019.