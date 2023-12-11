Sidharth Shukla Birth Anniversary 2023: The Bigg Boss 13 winner passed away in 2021. He had become close to Shehnaaz Gill during his stint on the show

Shehnaaz Gill and late Sidharth Shukla were not only the most popular contestants of season 13 of the reality show Bigg Boss but were also the most loved people on the show. Their popularity was not restricted to the show but continued even after the season concluded. However, in an unfortunate turn of events, Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2, 2021. His death left his close ones and his legion of fans devastated.

During Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz and Sidharth became close friends, and their bond only got stronger after they left the house. While their fans shipped them as a couple, the two never accepted being in a relationship and maintained that they considered each other to be like family. After leaving the house, they featured together in music videos and also at public events. Their last event together was in August 2021 on the sets of the reality dance show 'Dance Deewane 3'. The episode was aired on television, days before Shukla's demise.

In the video which was shared by Shehnaaz Gill on August 18, the two were seen dancing together. Madhuri Dixit, who was one of the judges on the show, had asked Shehnaaz about her ideal man and she pointed at Sidharth and said, "Mujhe ye accha lagta hai". On the show, they also performed a romantic act.

Shehnaaz and Sidharth met on the sets of Bigg Boss 13 in 2019. They have featured together in ads, music videos, and public events. While Shukla won the reality show, Shehnaaz won the hearts of the audience with her charming personality.

Shukla passed away in his sleep on September 2, 2021 due to a heart attack.

A year ago, at the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night in Dubai, Shehnaaz Gill paid tribute to the late actor while accepting her award. "Main ek bande ko thank you bolna chahti hu ...thank you meri life me aane ke lie aur merpe itna invest kiya ki aaj main yaha tak phuchi hu...this is for you Sidharth Shukla (I want to thank someone...Thank you for coming into my life. I am whatever today is all because of you..this is for you Sidharth Shukla," Shehnaaz said, evoking a loud cheer from the audience.