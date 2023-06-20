Slambook: Barkha Singh

From her guilty pleasure to same sex crush, Barkha Singh reveals interesting facts about herself

Barkha Singh

What is something you will not be doing in 10 years?

I will not let my emotions control my actions.

Your guilty pleasure movie?

Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon [2003].

If time travel was a possibility, where would you go?

Back to the first industrial revolution and change our approach towards the environment to a more conscious one.

Which same sex actor are you crushing on?

Tamannaah Bhatia.