Slambook: Barkha Singh

From her guilty pleasure to same sex crush, Barkha Singh reveals interesting facts about herself
Barkha Singh
What is something you will not be doing in 10 years?
I will not let my emotions control my actions.
Your guilty pleasure movie?
Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon [2003].
ADVERTISEMENT
If time travel was a possibility, where would you go?
Back to the first industrial revolution and change our approach towards the environment to a more conscious one.
Which same sex actor are you crushing on?
Tamannaah Bhatia.