Slambook: Barkha Singh

Updated on: 20 June,2023 07:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team

From her guilty pleasure to same sex crush, Barkha Singh reveals interesting facts about herself

Barkha Singh

What is something you will not be doing in 10 years?
I will not let my emotions control my actions. 


Your guilty pleasure movie?
Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon [2003].


If time travel was a possibility,  where would you go?
Back to the first industrial revolution and change our approach towards the environment to a more conscious one.


Which same sex actor are you crushing on?
Tamannaah Bhatia.

