From his guilty pleasure movie to the place he was first kissed, Manav Gohil shares some facts about himself

Manav Gohil

Your guilty pleasure movie?

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective [1994].

Which same-sex actor are you crushing on?

Brad Pitt.

Who did you last fantasise about?

Director SS Rajamouli.

Your celebrity crush?

Raveena Tandon.

Place you were first kissed?

I went for an international camp to Sweden where I had met a girl.

A series you recently binged on?

This is Us.