Slambook: Parvin Dabas

Parvin Dabas

One superpower you wish to possess?

The power of X-ray vision to look into people’s souls, not their clothes.

Your guilty pleasure movie?

Sooryavanshi [2021].

What is your kryptonite?

Sea-salt caramel ice-cream.

Which same-sex actor are you crushing on?

Josh Brolin.

Who do you turn to when you’re sad?

My inner monologue.