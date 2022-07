Slambook: Pia Bajpaiee

Pia Bajpaiee

One superpower you wish to possess?

The power to not put on weight even after eating everything.

If time travel was a possibility, where would you go?

Back to my childhood and tell myself to calm down and not take things so seriously.

Your celebrity crush?

Chris Noth.

What did you last fantasise about?

A big garden.