The power of time travel and reading people’s minds

Sangita Ghosh

One superpower you wish to possess?

The power of time travel and reading people’s minds.

Your guilty pleasure movie?

Pretty Woman [1990].

One thing you cannot do?

I cannot fake emotions, and say no.

A television show/series you’ve binged on recently?

I am still bingeing on Friends.

Which same-sex actor are you crushing on?

Julia Roberts.

What do you first notice about someone when you meet them?

Their smile and shoes.

