Slambook: Shweta Kawaatra

Shweta Kawaatra

One superpower you wish to possess?

The power to make others happy.

If time travel was a possibility, where would you go?

To the past and tell my younger self that pleasing everyone is not required.

Who did you last fantasise about?

My husband and a 15,000 sq ft home facing the ocean and mountains.

What do you first notice about someone when you meet them?

Their confidence.

Which same-sex actor are you crushing on?

Julia Roberts forever.

