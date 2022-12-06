×
Slambook: Shweta Kawaatra

Updated on: 06 December,2022 07:42 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Shweta Kawaatra


One superpower you wish to possess?
The power to make others happy.


If time travel was a possibility, where would you go?
To the past and tell my younger self that pleasing everyone is not required.



Who did you last fantasise about?
My husband and a 15,000 sq ft home facing the ocean and mountains.


What do you first notice about someone when you meet them?
Their confidence.

Which same-sex actor are you crushing on?
Julia Roberts forever.

