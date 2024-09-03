Tanvi Hegde who played Frooty in Son Pari took to Instagram to share pictures from her reunion with co-stars Mrinal Kulkarni and Ashok Lokhande and it is the most wholesome pictures on the internet

Tanvi Hegde, Mrinal Kulkarni and Ashok Lokhande

Listen to this article Sonpari reunion! 20 years later Tanvi Hegde aka Frooty reunites with 'Altu' Ashok Lokhande and 'Sonpari' Mrinal Kulkarni x 00:00

Actress Tanvi Hegde took 90s kids down memory lane as she reunited with actors Mrinal Kulkarni and Ashok Lokhande. The trio was part of the much-loved TV show 'Son Pari'. The fantasy kids show saw Tanvi Hegde play Fruity. Mrinal Kulkarni essayed the role of desi fairy Godmother Son Pari and her eccentric male partner Altu was played by Ashok Lokhande. They would use the popular phrase 'Itu Bitu Jin Patuta' to teleport. Son Pari and Altu would come to Frooty's rescue every time she was troubled.

A magical reunion!

Tanvi Hegde who was a child actor on 'Son Pari' is now 32-years-old. On Monday, she surprised fans with pictures of her reunion with Mrinal and Ashok. She shared a now and then picture post where the trio is seen in same pose minus their fancy costumes.

Along with the pictures, Tanvi wrote, "A lot of you'll asked if we meet, if we are still in touch and if you could get all of us together in one frame again, we made it happen for you! ✨My literal parents on set and the bestest co-stars, this one is a trip down memory lane".

Tanvi Hedge shares Son Pari memories

The Son Pari star only recently became active on social media. She recently shared some throwback pictures from the shoot of the 2000s show and termed them some of her best memories from the set.

Take a look:

What the actors are up to now?

Ashok Lokhande, an alumnus of National School of Drama in Delhi was much loved by kids with his innocent yet happy-go-lucky portrayal of Altu in Sonpari. Apart from the show, Lokhande is known for his work in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 1996 directorial debut Khamoshi: The Musical, Neena Gupta's 1999 TV show Saans, Aamir Khan's 1999 cop drama Sarfarosh, Anurag Kashyap's crime thrillers Black Friday (2004) and Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016), and other films and TV shows.

Mrinal Kulkarni, 53, appeared in multiple Hindi and Marathi movies and TV shows after her stint as Sonpari. She appeared in Vivek Agnihotri's 2022 blockbuster The Kashmir Files. She was last seen as Sidharth Malhotra's mother in Rohit Shetty's Prime Video India cop drama Indian Police Force earlier this year.

Tanvi Hegde, the actor who played Fruity in Son Pari, is 32 years old now. Before Son Pari, she also starred in other memorable TV shows like Hip Hip Hurray (1999) and Shaka Laka Boom Boom (2000). Tanvi also appeared in movies like Amitabh Bachchan and Sharmila Tagore-starrer Viruddh… Family Comes First (2005) and Shahid Kapoor-starrer Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! (2005).