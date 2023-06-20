Ssumier Pasricha hopes to break free from Pammi aunty image with 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti'

Set to return to the small screen after four years, Ssumier Pasricha on changing his comic image with Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti

Ssumier Pasricha as guru in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti

Bored of being typecast in comedy roles, Ssumier Pasricha sought to change his image to showcase his versatility. The opportunity came when Studio LSD Productions offered him a pivotal role in their upcoming daily soap, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti. “I have got stereotyped over the last few years. This role will help me break free from the character and image of Pammi Aunty,” says the actor, who will be playing a religious guru in it.

Pasricha claims he has never attempted such a role in his career. Purnendu (his character) is a guru who possesses the power of seeing the future. He will play a crucial role in bringing about twists and turns in the lives of the lead characters, played by Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma. “It has a unique tale. My character is strong. My look, aura, and style suit my personality, so I am excited. The viewers will be surprised to see me in a completely new avatar, as I have never played such a part. It is quite distinct from my Pammi Aunty avatar,” shares the actor, adding that the writing in the daily soap elevated his performance.

“I can relate to the character because I follow spirituality. It’s [an ego] boost for every actor to play different kinds of roles, which showcases your versatility and how you adapt to challenging roles.” He is sure that despite it being a cameo, his “character will register” with the audience. “The way the lines are written and the importance it has been given, it will definitely turn the tide for me. It doesn’t matter to me if my role is [a regular feature or not], as long as it adds value to the show. I actually took up this role as I was not required throughout the schedule,” adds Pasricha.