Sudhaa Chandran: My husband and I used to travel as Mr and Mrs Sikand

The actress speaks about how the character of Ramola Sikand changed her life

Sudhaa Chandran/Instagram

Sudhaa Chandran, recently spoke to mid-day.com on the special series, 'Flashback with the stars.' She opened up about the popular character Ramola Sikand that she played on Ekta Kapoor's 'Kaahin Kissii Roz.' Sudhaa revealed that she and her husband had started travelling as Mr and Mrs Sikand, thanks to the show's popularity.

Sudhaa says, "The first time I met Ekta, nothing was planned. I just went because I was jobless. I got an offer from Balaji and my husband said cut off all the other work, do one good show. When I met Ekta, the narration was from Ramola Sikand's aspect, so I kept wondering why they were talking about a negative style icon. I asked Ekta if I was playing Shaina and she said Shaina was just 25, it was Ramola Sikand's role. I said 'ma'am are you kidding? I don't even know what a style icon is I come from a middle class Brahmin family. I have never moved in that circle of entrepreneurs and business magnets. I said 'sorry ma'am you are casting wrong so let me leave. She held my hand and said, 'Sudhaji believe in me six months later I will talk to you and you will be setting a trend.' That is the foresight of Ekta that I still salute. My husband and I used to travel as Mr and Mrs Sikand because that time there was no Aadhar card required."

Watch video to know more!