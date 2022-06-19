Breaking News
Sudhaa Chandran on husband Ravi Dang: My father said 'I don't know the boy but I trust you'

Updated on: 19 June,2022 04:25 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Actress Sudhaa Chandran recalls the time she had to convince her dad to let her marry Ravi, since they came from different communities

Sudhaa Chandran with father KD Chandran


Actress Sudhaa Chandran, who lost her father in 2021, spoke to mid-day.com on the special series, 'Flashback with the stars' as she recalled the time she had to convince her parents to let her marry husband Ravi Dang, since they came from different communities. Although the family couldn't be part of the wedding, Sudhaa says her father had always been her rock, placing immense trust in her decisions.

The actress recalls, "My father believed in me, even when the marriage had to happen. The first thing I told my dad was, you are looking out for alliances for me and I don't want to get into that typical cult of getting married, producing children, not working and killing my dreams and desires. My father said 'Do you like the boy and are you confident you will be happy with him? I don't know the boy but I know you and I trust you!' It's now 28 years of marriage and my father was so happy with him. The only thing I told my husband when we got married is 'I don't have a brother so you have to be the son to my parents.' He made that promise in 1995 till 2021, when I lost my dad, he was the son to my parents and I couldn't have asked God for anything more."




Watch video to know more!


indian television naagin bollywood fathers day

