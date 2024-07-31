In 2020, Sumbul essayed the titular role in the show 'Imlie', co-starring Gashmeer Mahajani, Fahmaan Khan and Mayuri Deshmukh

Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Shiv Thakare

Sumbul reflects on her friendship with Shiv Thakare: 'I can always count on him'

Actress Sumbul Touqeer Khan has opened up on her friendship with reality TV personality Shiv Thakare, sharing that she can count on him no matter what.

Their friendship formed during their stint on 'Bigg Boss 16' stands out as a rare and enduring bond, as their connection has only strengthened over the years.

Despite the intense and competitive environment of the controversial reality show, Sumbul and Shiv developed a genuine friendship based on mutual respect and understanding. Their friendship was evident, and viewers admired their unwavering support for each other.

Reflecting on their lasting bond, Sumbul shared: "Shiv was a good participant in 'Bigg Boss' and I vibed with him; he's been there, and I know I can count on him no matter what. Our friendship goes beyond the show, and it's something I cherish deeply. We keep bumping into each other at events too."

Over the years, the duo has continued to be close friends, celebrating each other's successes and offering support during tough times. They recently attended the launch of the 'V4 Once More' band's video 'Bro-Sarikhe'.

The winner of 'Bigg Boss 16' was MC Stan, with Shiv as the runner-up.

Sumbul, who started her acting career with supporting roles as a child artiste in 'Har Mushkil Ka Hal Akbar Birbal' and 'Jodha Akbar', participated in dance reality shows such as 'India's Dancing Superstars', and 'Hindustan Ka Big Star'.

Sumbul acted as a child artiste in shows like 'Aahat', 'Gangaa', 'Baalveer', and 'Mann Mein Vishwaas Hai'. She also appeared in the shows 'Waaris', 'Chakradhari Ajay Krishna', 'Chandragupta Maurya', and 'Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein'.

In 2020, Sumbul essayed the titular role in the show 'Imlie', co-starring Gashmeer Mahajani, Fahmaan Khan and Mayuri Deshmukh.

She is currently playing the lead in 'Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon' airing on Sony.

Shiv has been the winner of 'Bigg Boss Marathi 2'. He also participated in 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13', and 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11'.

