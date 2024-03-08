Sumbul Touqeer Khan's tribute to her single father on Women's Day: 'Shaped my view of womanhood'

On International Women's Day, Bigg Boss fame Sumbul Touqeer paid tribute to her single father and spoke about the role he played in her journey

Sumbul with her father

On Women's Day, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, who is currently seen in 'Kavya: Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon', has reflected upon her unique journey, guided by the unwavering support of her single father.

"For me, the definition of a woman goes beyond the confines of gender stereotypes. To me, a woman is someone who empowers and makes you feel powerful," said Sumbul, whose parents got separated when she was six-years-old.

In her heartfelt acknowledgment, the actress credits her father, who was a dance choreographer in Delhi, as the embodiment of this strength.

Sumbul said: "My father played a pivotal role in shaping my understanding of womanhood. He wasn't just the family's breadwinner; he became my pillar of support, breaking societal norms along the way."

Recalling her academic journey, Sumbul shared the profound impact her father had as a teacher and mentor. From navigating school lessons to more intimate conversations about womanhood, her father stood as a guiding light, fostering independence and resilience.

Meanwhile, the actress is currently playing the lead as IAS Kavya Bansal in the show 'Kavya'. The show airs on Sony.

