Sumedh Mudgalkar shared a long note stating he suffered a nasal bone fracture, but there is nothing to worry about. He has had the operation done, and now he is doing great

Sumedh Mudgalkar suffers nasal bone fracture

Sumedh Mudgalkar suffers nasal bone fracture while filming action sequence, shares update: 'All is well'

Sumedh Mudgalkar, popularly known for playing Krishna in the mythological drama "Radha Krishn," got injured while filming an action sequence for his upcoming project. With Sumedh's birthday coming up on November 2nd, he took to Instagram to share his health update with his fans. The actor shared a long note stating he suffered a nasal bone fracture, but there is nothing to worry about. He has had the operation done, and now he is doing great. Along with his long quote, he attached a blurred picture of himself.

Sumedh Mudgalkar's note about his injury

In his note, Sumedh wrote, "I am well aware that you all try your best to make my birthday special. As the birthday's just around the clock, I thought it's better I inform you myself. While shooting an action sequence for a project, I got unlucky, leading to a nasal bone fracture. Current status is that I have had surgery for the same, and to all the people who are concerned, all is well; I am doing great. And I am smiling wide!"

He further shared good news, telling everyone that he is doing great and there is nothing to be worried about. In his health update, Sumedh wrote, "There is nothing to worry about; it's not a major injury, just a few weeks needed for its healing, and that's it!"

Mudgalkar continued, "So I guess my version 2.8 pictures gotta wait. I knew the absence of posts on such events could cause worry among you all, so I thought of updating you myself. I will try my best to reciprocate your love! Love and light."

He also captioned his note by writing, "Thoda alag birthday hai iss baar!"

Fans wish for speedy recovery

As soon as Sumedh shared the news about his injury, fans started reacting to the post. Netizens dropped get well soon messages in the comment section and wished for his speedy recovery. "Oh god! Krishna will take all your pain away. ❤️🙌 Be safe, take care, and get well soon, love," one user wrote. Another commented, "I just love the fact that even in this situation, you are still smiling widely, and it tells us how strong you are! Lots of love and power to you, Beatking." "Get well soon, Sumii! 🤗 Stay happy and keep smiling. 🙂 Your smile gives us strength. 😍 Lots of love and blessings," commented another user.

About Sumedh Mudgalkar

Sumedh Mudgalkar is widely known for playing Lord Krishna in the show "RadhaKrishn." The show gained much recognition, and the actor became a household name for acing the role with utmost sincerity.