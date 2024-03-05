Breaking News
Surbhi Chandna drops pics from her grand wedding with beau Karan Sharma
Surbhi Chandna drops pics from her grand wedding with beau Karan Sharma

Updated on: 05 March,2024 12:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Surbhi Chandna took to her Instagram and shared a series of pictures from her grand wedding with Karan Sharma

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma's grand wedding ceremony

Surbhi Chandna, the actress famous for her role in the TV show Ishqbaaaz, tied the knot with her longtime partner Karan Sharma in Jaipur, Rajasthan on Saturday, March 2nd. Surbhi stole the spotlight in a stunning, heavily embroidered green lehenga paired with a matching veil featuring pink designs on it. Karan complemented her look with a stylish silver sherwani, looking dapper on their special day.


Today, Surbhi Chandna took to her Instagram and shared a series of pictures from her grand wedding. While sharing the photographs, the actress wrote, “Finally Home after 13 Years. We seek all your love and blessings as we embark on this new journey together.”


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic)


The pictures captured all the important and memorable moments from the wedding. From Sindoor ceremony, Pheras, to Surbhi walking down the aisle, the photos have it all and we can't get over the cute snaps.

Numerous videos from the couple's intimate yet extravagant wedding circulated widely on the internet. One particular video captures a beautiful moment where Surbhi is seen lip-syncing to a romantic song while walking down the aisle to marry the love of her life.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mahesh Kumar Dangodra (@mahesh_videojournalist)

About the festivities:

The duo has been dating for thirteen years and continues to set couple goals. Their pre-wedding festivities kicked off with haldi and mehendi ceremonies on Saturday.

The pictures from Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma's dreamy Haldi and Mehendi ceremony have mesmerized everyone with their cuteness. For the Haldi ceremony, Surbhi opted for a pink outfit and paired it with a multi-coloured blouse. The actress ditched heavy jewellery and opted for stylish earrings, while Karan complemented his lady love in a shimmery beige kurta.

The Mehendi ceremony's outfits were all things green. The couple opted for coordinated green outfits, perfectly matching the vibe. In this outfit, Surbhi decided to wear heavily studded earrings, showcasing her ear exercise skills. It's worth noting that Surbhi announced her wedding in January with a rendition of the song 'Kahani Suno.' What makes it more special is the fact that the lyrics of the song are written by Karan himself.

