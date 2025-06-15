Breaking News
Updated on: 15 June,2025 08:34 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Ankita and Sushant had dated each other for nearly six years before parting ways in 2016. They both met on the sets of 'Pavitra Rishta'

Late Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande

Remembering actor Sushant Singh Rajput on his fifth death anniversary, Ankita Lokhande took a stroll down memory lane and shared an adorable picture from the 'Pavitra Rishta' sets.

The image shows Sushant sharing smiles with Ankita.


Ankita also added Sushant's song 'Khairiyat' from his film 'Chhichhore'.


Picture Courtesy/Ankita Lokhande`s Instagram accountPicture Courtesy/Ankita Lokhande's Instagram account

Ankita and Sushant had dated each other for nearly six years before parting ways in 2016. They both met on the sets of 'Pavitra Rishta'.

Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020. He was found dead in his Bandra residence. He was 34. Sushant began his career in the entertainment industry with TV shows like Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil and went on to receive accolades for his performance in Ekta Kapoor's Pavitra Rishta.

The actor transitioned to the big screen and was seen in movies like Kai Po Che, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Shuddh Desi Romance, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, Chhichhore, and Dil Bechara, among others.

He gained significant popularity after his biggest success, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. The actor was last seen in director Mukesh Chhabra's Dil Bechara opposite Sanjana Sanghi, which was the official remake of the novel The Fault in Our Stars. The film was released on OTT.

