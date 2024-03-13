Munmun and Raj got engaged in a private ceremony at Vadodara in the presence of their family members.

Munmun Dutta, Raj Anadkat Pic/Instagram

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (TMKOC) which has been a constant among television fanatics over the years has given its actors fame only one can dream of. The characters that have been sketched into diverse backgrounds have reached homes across India. Needless to say, fans have always kept a tab on actors of the show in real life as well. If reports are to go by, actress Munmun Dutta, who plays the role of Babita Iyer has been engaged to Raj Anadkat, who essays the role of Tipendra Jethalal Gada aka Tapu.

While Munmun had quashed reports of them dating earlier, an article by News18 suggests that the two got engaged in a private ceremony in Vadodara in the presence of their family members. Munmun is 9 years older than Raj.

Munmun and Raj engaged

A source informed the portal, “The engagement took place just a few days back. The two apparently exchanged rings in Vadodara (Gujarat). Munmun and Raj’s families have accepted their relationship and they were also present at the ceremony.”

“They have been dating ever since Raj joined Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. It was very evident. Everyone on the sets knew about it. In fact, some people were certain that Munmun and Raj would get married eventually. Therefore, it is not shocking that they are engaged now,” the source added.

Munmun’s post quashing rumours

In September 2021, Munmun lashed out at the rumours and in a detailed post she wrote, “To the media and their zero credibility 'journos', who has given u the right to post ‘imaginary’ ‘made up’ articles in people's name about their private life without their consent? R u liable to the damage that you cause to their lives with your reckless behaviour? You don't stop at shoving your cameras on the face of a grieving woman who just lost her love or lost her son, in a funeral, just for your trps. You can stoop to any level to create sensational articles/headlines at the cost of someone's dignity, but are you going to take responsibility for wrecking havoc in their lives?? If no then, you should be ashamed of yourself!!”

“To the general public, I had far better expectations from you. But the FILTH that you have showered in the comments section, even from the so called 'literate' ones proves how regressive a society we are. Women are constantly age shamed, slut shamed, mom shamed at the cost of your humour. Whether your humour drives someone to the edge of a mental breakdown or not, is never your concern. 13 years of entertaining people and it didn't take 13 minutes for anyone of you to rip my dignity apart. So next time someone is clinically depressed or driven to take their own lives, pause and think whether it was YOUR WORDS that drove that person to the edge or not. Today, I am ashamed of calling myself a daughter of India,” she wrote in a follow up post.