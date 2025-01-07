Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh shared his health update saying, 'My condition has gotten worse, blood tests have been done, will update about my health soon'

In Pic: Gurucharan Singh

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh has been admitted to the hospital. The TMKOC fame took to his Instagram account to share the news of his hospitalization. The video shared on his Instagram shows him getting an IV drip. He was also seen giving his health update, saying how his condition had worsened and that blood tests had been done.

Gurucharan Singh hospitalized

In the video, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Gurucharan shared, “My condition has gotten worse, blood tests have been done, will update about my health soon.” In the caption, the actor wrote, “Kal GURPURAB te GURU SAHEB Ji ne mainu nava jeewan Bakshia, GURU SAHEB Ji nu Unlimited Infinite times Dhanvaad Ji te App saaria nu jinna de GURU SAHEB ji di Kirpa sadke Ajj aap Ji de saamne zinda haan, sabnu dilo namahkaar te Dhanvaad Thank you to Everyone. (Yesterday on Guru Purab, Guru Sahebji gave me a new lease on life. I thank him infinite times).”

Fans are concerned for Gurucharan Singh

The video of Gurucharan Singh lying on the hospital bed has raised concern among his fans, who are now asking him questions about his health and praying for his speedy recovery. One fan wrote, “Praying for your happy health... Sodhi Sir..”. Another fan commented, “Mai aap hi ka episode dekh rha hu 😢 Bo pet mai kanck wala episode or aap episode mai bhi hospital bed mai h 😢 or Reel mai bhi 🙌 Get well soon.” A third user shared, “Get well soon paaji..we miss you in TMKOC.” A comment on his post reads, “Almighty will bless you with health, we are all praying for you.”

When Gurucharan Singh had gone missing

Last year, in April, the actor had gone missing. Gurucharan's distressed father filed a complaint with the Delhi Police detailing his son’s sudden disappearance since his departure for Mumbai. During the initial investigation, the police found that the actor was operating multiple bank accounts. The report then mentioned that Gurucharan Singh returned home and told the police during questioning that he had left his worldly life to embark on a religious journey. It was in July that Gurucharan Singh finally returned to Mumbai for the first time after going missing."