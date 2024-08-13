Breaking News
Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam accuses Uddhav Thackeray of secretly meeting Gupta family
Bombay HC on Indrani Mukerjea's overseas travel plea: If bank work can be done from India, get it done
Supriya Sule demands discussion on Hindenburg's allegations against SEBI chief
Bangladeshi smuggler killed in retaliatory fire by BSF in West Bengal
Former Ministry of Finance official writes to Sitharaman seeking judicial probe into Hindenburg allegations
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > TMKOC actor Gurucharan Singh discusses Asit Modi and Jennifer Mistrys controversy Maine koshish ki thi ki

TMKOC actor Gurucharan Singh discusses Asit Modi and Jennifer Mistry’s controversy: ‘Maine koshish ki thi ki’

Updated on: 13 August,2024 08:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Gurucharan Singh, who played the male lead opposite Jennifer in TMKOC, shared that he personally tried to resolve things between Asit Kumar and her

TMKOC actor Gurucharan Singh discusses Asit Modi and Jennifer Mistry’s controversy: ‘Maine koshish ki thi ki’

In Pic: Asit Modi, Gurucharan Singh, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal

Listen to this article
TMKOC actor Gurucharan Singh discusses Asit Modi and Jennifer Mistry’s controversy: ‘Maine koshish ki thi ki’
x
00:00

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh, who recently returned to the city after being missing for a while, has opened up about the controversy surrounding Asit Modi and Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal. The actor, who played the male lead opposite Jennifer in TMKOC, shared that he personally tried to resolve things between them but was scared and didn’t want to get his name involved in any way.


In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Singh was asked about Jennifer’s accusations and explained, "Main iss baare mein do baatein bolunga. Main Jennifer ji se mila tha, unse kaafi baat hui. Main Asit bhai ke paas bhi jaata tha kyunki woh mere kuch cheezein unse thi… Maine yeh koshish ki thi ki un dono ki mulakat ho jaaye. Ye maine 100 percent koshish ki thi. Kuch aisa ho gaya tha ki lag raha tha ki mere pe koi baat na ho jaaye iss cheez pe. Kyunki kabhi kabhi jo help karne jaata hai na woh bekasur se kasurwaar ho jaata hai. Maine yeh try kiya tha ki dono ki mulakat ho, baith ke usko sort out kare (I will say two things about this. I met Jennifer and talked to her. I met Asit also for some things. I had tried to set up a meeting between them. It came to a point where I felt that what if I am dragged into the mud in their matter? I wanted them to sort out the matter)."



Details about the accusation


It was last year, in 2023, when an FIR was filed against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi, operation head Sohail Ramani, and executive producer Jatin Bajaj. During many interactions, Jennifer talked about Asit Modi and shared that he had tried to flirt with her and 'made sexual advances.' After these allegations and the complaint against Asit, the verdict reportedly ruled in favor of Jennifer.

Why Gurucharan Singh was in the news

Earlier in April, Gurucharan's distressed father filed a complaint with the Delhi Police detailing his son’s sudden disappearance since his departure for Mumbai. During the initial investigation, the police found that the actor was operating multiple bank accounts. The report then mentioned that Gurucharan Singh returned home and told the police during questioning that he had left his worldly life to embark on a religious journey. It was in July that Gurucharan Singh finally returned to Mumbai for the first time after going missing.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

taarak mehta ka ooltah chashmah Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal Asit Kumar Modi Entertainment News Entertainment Top Stories television news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK