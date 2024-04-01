Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: With the summer season on, Jethalal lands at Babita ji's house to fix her AC. However, this lands him in a mess

Still from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltaah Chashmah

Listen to this article Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethalal gets into trouble while trying to help Babita x 00:00

Though Jethalal is loyal to his one and only wife Daya, he cannot ignore or control his feelings towards Babita, which has often put him in trouble. Summer season is here causing irritation and dehydration in people; many are using ACs to save themselves from hot summer days. And, if in such a situation, Babita ji's AC stops working properly, how can Jethalal let Babita ji suffer after getting to know of the problem?

As soon as Babita told Jethalal about her problem, he himself reached Babita's house to repair AC and got into a big mess. Will Jethalal, who is a seller and not technician, be able to repair Babita's AC or make Iyer angry and create discomfort for people around him? To know more keep watching Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' is one of the longest-running sitcoms that aired first in 2008 and is now in its 15th year with over 4000 episodes. Other than its flagship show, Neela Film Productions Private Limited also streams Gukuldhamchi Duniyadari in Marathi and Tarak Mama Ayyo Rama in Telegu on YouTube. The shows along with the character universe are authored and created by Asit Kumarr Modi.

15 Years of TMKOC:

The iconic show that first aired on July 28, 2008 is a popular family comedy shows that in a light and humorous way keep creating awareness on societal issues. It is based on the weekly column ‘Duniya Ne Undha Chasma’ by Taarak Mehta. Its initial cast included names such as Dilip Joshi as Jethalal, Disha Vakani as Daya Jethalal Gada or popularly known as Daya Ben, and Shailesh Lodha as Taarak Mehta, the narrator of the show. Now, he quit the comedy-drama.

As the show completed 15 years last July, actress Munmun Dutta who plays Babita took to social media to express gratitude, "Gratitude! Gratitude and only gratitude is what I can express today ! I am so grateful and thankful for the way my life has taken a turn for the better in the past 15 years, grateful for the love that’s showered on me / us by everyone that has seen the show and have made us a part of their lives. “

She added, “Grateful for a wonderful team of colleagues.. actors/ directors/ writers and each and everyone in the entire unit..Asit ji’s relentless pursuit and dedication for achieving one goal after another …. This is a result of everyone’s hardwork, time , passion, patience , dedication, determination and everything that can be given in this project. Happiest 15th Birthday Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah”.

