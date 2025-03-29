It has been learnt that Asit Modi, who had been conducting auditions for the character of Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has finally liked someone

Disha Vakani as Dayaben

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans have been missing Daya Bhabhi aka Disha Vakani in the show. It has been years since the actress has been absent from the show, and with reports coming in that Disha will not return to the comedy-drama, it has been learnt that Asit Modi, who had been conducting auditions for the character of Dayaben, has finally liked someone, and the team is currently holding mock shoots with her.

Makers found a new Dayaben?

A source close to the makers of the much-loved show has told News18, “Yes, it is right. Asit ji had been looking for a new Dayaben, and recently, one of the auditions impressed him a lot. Mock shoots with the actress are underway. It’s been around a week that she has been here, shooting with us," the source said.

“I am still trying. I believe Disha Vakani can’t be back. She has two children. She is like my sister. Even today, we have a very close relationship with her family. My sister Disha Vakani has tied a Rakhi to me. Her father and brother are also family to me. You work together for 17 years, and it becomes your extended family," Asit has earlier said in an interview with the portal.

About Disha Vakani

While working on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, she got married to a Mumbai-based chartered accountant named Mayur Padia on 24 November 2015. In 2017, Disha took a break from the show and welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Stuti. The couple had their second baby, a boy, in May 2022.

The current track highlights that Daya is at her maternal home in Ahmedabad and is often on religious tours with her mother. According to reports, Disha had planned to return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah after her daughter Stuti turned 6 months to 1 year old. However, during discussions, the actress reportedly asked for a revised paycheque and put forth conditions that could enable her to balance her professional life and personal responsibilities.

On the contrary, certain media reports claimed that Disha had to cut short her career as her husband, Mayur, wanted her to focus on raising their child and be at home. However, there’s no clarification on this. Disha hasn’t given any statement or update on her return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.