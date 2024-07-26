Breaking News
IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai and Thane, red alert for Palghar
Mumbai: Temple priest injured in knife attack, two booked
Tansa Dam overflows after reaching its full capacity
Was asked to sign affidavits against Thackerays, Sharad Pawar: Anil Deshmukh
Man killed in Worli spa by 2 unidentified persons
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Taraak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmahs Kush Shah leaves show after 16 years new Goli introduced

Taraak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Kush Shah leaves show after 16 years, new Goli introduced

Updated on: 26 July,2024 06:23 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Goli aka Kush Shah has quit the show after 16 years. The makers have now introduced new Goli

Taraak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Kush Shah leaves show after 16 years, new Goli introduced

Kush Shah

Listen to this article
Taraak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Kush Shah leaves show after 16 years, new Goli introduced
x
00:00

Actor Kush Shah who played the role of Goli in the long-running TV show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' bid adieu to the popular show. The actor played the characters if the beloved Goli for nearly two decades and his journey on the show has now come to an end. The character will now be played by a new actor. Goli is the son of Gokuldham residents 'Komal and Dr Haathi'.


Bidding goodbye to his role, Kush Shah said, "When this show started, when you and I first met, I was very young.You have given me a lot of love since then. And this family has given me as much love as you have given me. I have made a lot of memories here. I have enjoyed a lot here. I have spent my childhood here and most importantly I want to thank the creator of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Mr. Asit Kumar Modi for this journey. He trusted me so much, made my character so interesting and always inspired me. Because of his trust, Kush became Goli today.”



I'll make all of you proud. Thank you so much. I have completed 16 years in this show. And the journey of these 16 years was very beautiful. It was beautiful only because of your love. So, remembering your love I take your leave from this show. But yes, only I, Kush Shah, take your leave. Your Goli will remain the same. The same happiness, the same laughter, the same mischief. An actor might change in Taarak, but not the character.”
Kush Shah has quit the show to pursue higher education in the USA. 


The team of 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' including Dilip Joshi, Palak Sindhwani and others threw a farewell party for Kush on his last day. 

Talking about the actor, producer Asit Kumar Modi said, "Goli has spent his entire childhood here and made his place in everyone’s hearts. He has been very consistent since Day 1. Kush, thank you and all the best. Dil se shubh kamnaye. Tu aage badh.”

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' airs on Sab TV from Monday to Friday at 8.30 pm. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

taarak mehta ka ooltah chashmah Entertainment News entertaintment bollywood indian television television news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK