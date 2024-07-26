Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Goli aka Kush Shah has quit the show after 16 years. The makers have now introduced new Goli

Actor Kush Shah who played the role of Goli in the long-running TV show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' bid adieu to the popular show. The actor played the characters if the beloved Goli for nearly two decades and his journey on the show has now come to an end. The character will now be played by a new actor. Goli is the son of Gokuldham residents 'Komal and Dr Haathi'.

Bidding goodbye to his role, Kush Shah said, "When this show started, when you and I first met, I was very young.You have given me a lot of love since then. And this family has given me as much love as you have given me. I have made a lot of memories here. I have enjoyed a lot here. I have spent my childhood here and most importantly I want to thank the creator of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Mr. Asit Kumar Modi for this journey. He trusted me so much, made my character so interesting and always inspired me. Because of his trust, Kush became Goli today.”

I'll make all of you proud. Thank you so much. I have completed 16 years in this show. And the journey of these 16 years was very beautiful. It was beautiful only because of your love. So, remembering your love I take your leave from this show. But yes, only I, Kush Shah, take your leave. Your Goli will remain the same. The same happiness, the same laughter, the same mischief. An actor might change in Taarak, but not the character.”

Kush Shah has quit the show to pursue higher education in the USA.

The team of 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' including Dilip Joshi, Palak Sindhwani and others threw a farewell party for Kush on his last day.

Talking about the actor, producer Asit Kumar Modi said, "Goli has spent his entire childhood here and made his place in everyone’s hearts. He has been very consistent since Day 1. Kush, thank you and all the best. Dil se shubh kamnaye. Tu aage badh.”

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' airs on Sab TV from Monday to Friday at 8.30 pm.