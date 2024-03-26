Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal had filed an FIR against Asit Modi and two others for sexual harassment and non-payment of dues

Jennifer and Asit Kumar Modi

Listen to this article 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Ka Chashmah's Jennifer Mistry wins case against Asit Modi, says '5 lakh compensation is nothing' x 00:00

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal who played the role of Mrs Roshan Sodhi in the hit comedy TV show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' had accused the show's producer Asit Modi of sexual harassment and non-payment of dues. She had filed an FIR against the producer last year. The verdict of the case came out last month and it was pronounced in favour of Jennifer.

According to a report in ETimes. the judgment ordered Modi to clear Jennifer's outstanding dues and also pay an additional Rs 5 lakh to her as compensation. Confirming the news, Jennifer told ETimes, "The verdict is in my favour, confirming the allegations I made with strong evidence. This outcome surpasses what the police achieved in the past year."

Jennifer said that Asit Modi has been asked to compensate with Rs 5 lakh over the dues as he had intentionally delayed payment. The total amount comes to around Rs 25-30 lakh Jennifer said that the verdict cake out on February 15, 2024 but she was asked not to share it with the media back then She said that it has been 40 days and Modi is yet to clear her dues.

Expressing her mixed feelings towards the verdict, Jennifer said, "I believe a woman's reputation matters most. It's been over 40 days, and I still haven't received my due amount, which I earned through hard work on the serial (TMKOC). Despite proving Mr Modi guilty of sexual harassment, no punishment has been given to all three accused. Sohil and Jatin weren't included in the verdict, which disappoints me. The local committee ordered my due amount, which I deserve. This verdict clears that my case was not fabricated, and I wasn't seeking cheap publicity. While I'm glad my harassment was recognised, I don't feel I've received proper justice yet."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal🧚‍♀️♾ (@jennifer_mistry_bansiwal)

Jennifer's tiff with TKOC makers

In 2023, Jennifer filed a sexual harassment complaint against 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' producer Asit Modi, operation head Sohail Ramani and executive producer Jatin Bajaj. Jennifer alleged that there were multiple incidents when Asit tried to flirt with her and 'made sexual advances'.

In July last year, Jennifer also called out the toxic nature on the sets of the comedy show that has been running on TV over a decade. "The production (team) would not wash our clothes, and we had to wear the same costume for 20 days straight. Since we shot for the whole day, the clothes would smell. There were days when we’d come and wash the clothes ourselves... the toilets were dirty most of the time. I can’t even tell you how the cast members had to struggle for the most basic things like water. There were only a few bottles available on set," she said in an interview with Hindustan Times.