Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Shreya Ghoshal, and Stebin Ben's song 'Baarish Aayi Hai' expected to break records 

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, along with Shreya Ghoshal and Stebin Ben, anticipate their upcoming song, 'Baarish Aayi Hain' to be the biggest rain song of the season

Tejasswi and Karan/ Picture Courtesy-VYRL Original's Instagram handle

The popular couple and television stars Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, along with two of the biggest names in the Indian music industry-Shreya Ghoshal and Stebin Ben, anticipate that their upcoming song, 'Baarish Aayi Hai' by VYRL Originals, will be the biggest rain song of the season.

One of India’s leading non-film music labels, VYRL Originals continues its tradition by bringing back the Baarish song franchise once again. Their most recent rain songs, 'Baarish Ban Jana; featuring Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh in 2021 and Baarish featuring Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in 2020, respectively, have been the season's two biggest successes.

Given the star cast and the musical talent in the new song and going by the anticipation around it, it is touted to break the records of the previous singles.'Baarish Aayi Hai', which will be released on the 14th of July on VYRL Originals, is a pure celebration of monsoons with Karan and Tejasswi's sizzling chemistry serving as the cherry on top.

Tejasswi Prakash says, “It’s really encouraging to see the response of our fans on the song even before its released. I believe it will be this season’s best monsoon song. Working with Shreya Ghoshal, Stebin Ben, and VYRL Originals makes me feel fortunate. I can only hope that this song is loved and appreciated by the people, like the past two Baarish songs by VYRL Originals."

"Baarish Aayi Hai is a beautiful song. We are grateful to have collaborate with pioneers like Shreya Ghoshal, Stebin Ben, and VYRL Originals, who are recognised for delivering hits. The last two Baarish songs of VYRL Originals were chartbusters, and we are expecting that this song will complete the hattrick”, adds Karan Kundrra.