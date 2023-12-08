Tejasswi Prakash opens up on love and temptations: You can never train the heart

From the recent promo, the duo is finally making their debut together on the show in the upcoming episode

Actress Tejasswi Prakash will be seen joining her boyfriend Karan Kundrra in the upcoming episode of ‘Temptation Island India’.

From the recent promo, the duo is finally making their debut together on the show in the upcoming episode.

Talking about her take on love and temptations, she said: "You can never train the heart to believe something; what is right or wrong is only a thought that emerges in the brain. Our heart doesn’t understand this. If you fall in love, you’re just in love; there’s no going back."

Previously, in his interviews for the show, Karan did not hesitate to express Tejasswi’s positive, practical, and mature nature. He also shared that, at times, she takes on the role of the elder one in their relationship, offering useful and effective solutions.

Having been together for almost three years, the duo has garnered significant attention for their 'made for each other' appearance in their daily lives. All of this makes us anticipate how Tejasswi’s inputs will affect the relationships in the villa.

‘Temptation Island India’ streams on JioCinema.

