Breaking News
Mumbai: Converting all locals to AC will take 10 years
Junior Mehmood passes away at 67 after battling stomach cancer
Mumbai: ‘Complaints to BMC and MHADA were completely ignored’
Mumbai: Hashish oil worth Rs 2 crore seized by Anti-Narcotics Cell
Mumbai: Major leak found in Khar pipeline to affect water supply to area
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Tejasswi Prakash opens up on love and temptations You can never train the heart

Tejasswi Prakash opens up on love and temptations: You can never train the heart

Updated on: 08 December,2023 07:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

From the recent promo, the duo is finally making their debut together on the show in the upcoming episode

Tejasswi Prakash opens up on love and temptations: You can never train the heart

Tejasswi Prakash. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
Tejasswi Prakash opens up on love and temptations: You can never train the heart
x
00:00

Actress Tejasswi Prakash will be seen joining her boyfriend Karan Kundrra in the upcoming episode of ‘Temptation Island India’.


From the recent promo, the duo is finally making their debut together on the show in the upcoming episode.


Talking about her take on love and temptations, she said: "You can never train the heart to believe something; what is right or wrong is only a thought that emerges in the brain. Our heart doesn’t understand this. If you fall in love, you’re just in love; there’s no going back."


Previously, in his interviews for the show, Karan did not hesitate to express Tejasswi’s positive, practical, and mature nature. He also shared that, at times, she takes on the role of the elder one in their relationship, offering useful and effective solutions.

Having been together for almost three years, the duo has garnered significant attention for their 'made for each other' appearance in their daily lives. All of this makes us anticipate how Tejasswi’s inputs will affect the relationships in the villa.

Temptation Island India’ streams on JioCinema.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Tejasswi Prakash karan kundra television news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK