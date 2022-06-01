Television star Karan Grover marries longtime girlfriend and actress Poppy Jabbal

The actor took to his social media handle to share a picture of the marriage. He looked stunning in the pictures in his cream-coloured sherwani and turban tied around his head

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account, Karan V Grover

Karan Grover of 'Udaariyaan' fame got married to actress Poppy Jabbal at a traditional Sikh ceremony in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, May 31.

The actor took to his social media handle to share a picture of the marriage. He looked stunning in the pictures in his cream-coloured sherwani and turban tied around his head. Poppy complimented his look by sporting a lehenga with a similar colour palette, along with a heavy choker necklace and a 'maang teeka'.

Karan wrote: "MayDay!! MayDay!! We finally did it 31.05.2022". May Day, incidentally, is the call sign of pilots in distress!

