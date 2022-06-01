Breaking News
Television star Karan Grover marries longtime girlfriend and actress Poppy Jabbal

Updated on: 01 June,2022 11:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The actor took to his social media handle to share a picture of the marriage. He looked stunning in the pictures in his cream-coloured sherwani and turban tied around his head

Television star Karan Grover marries longtime girlfriend and actress Poppy Jabbal

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account, Karan V Grover


Karan Grover of 'Udaariyaan' fame got married to actress Poppy Jabbal at a traditional Sikh ceremony in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, May 31.

The actor took to his social media handle to share a picture of the marriage. He looked stunning in the pictures in his cream-coloured sherwani and turban tied around his head. Poppy complimented his look by sporting a lehenga with a similar colour palette, along with a heavy choker necklace and a 'maang teeka'.




Karan wrote: "MayDay!! MayDay!! We finally did it 31.05.2022". May Day, incidentally, is the call sign of pilots in distress!


