Telly Tattle: A milestone for Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti

Updated on: 28 February,2023 08:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team

Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti’s daily soap Bhagya Lakshmi completes 500 episodes

Telly Tattle: A milestone for Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti

Aishwarya Khare with Rohit Suchanti


Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti’s daily soap Bhagya Lakshmi has kept the audience hooked for one-and-a-half years. On completing the milestone of 500 episodes, Khare says, “This is an overwhelming feeling for us. [Everyone] in the cast and crew is so close to each other that sometimes we forget that we are not a real family. 


I feel Lakshmi brings out the best in me.” To Suchanti, it feels as if everyone met only a few days ago. “It is difficult to find such bonds nowadays. And completing 500 episodes has been possible only because of them and the love from our fans,” adds the actor.




