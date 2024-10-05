Breaking News
Telly Tattle Aarya Babbars Kalikant Thakur gets applause

Telly Tattle: Aarya Babbar's Kalikant Thakur gets applause

Updated on: 06 October,2024 07:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

“Vinod Khanna sir was and is a legend, having given iconic movies and characters to our industry. I had studied his character Jabbar Singh, as it is an iconic Indian film”

Telly Tattle: Aarya Babbar's Kalikant Thakur gets applause

late Vinod Khanna and Aarya Babbar

Telly Tattle: Aarya Babbar's Kalikant Thakur gets applause
Aarya Babbar is thrilled with the response to his portrayal of Kalikant Thakur in the television show Jagriti-Ek Nayi Subah. He is over the moon, with some even drawing parallels to Vinod Khanna’s dacoit character Jabbar Singh in Mera Gaon Mera Desh (1971). Overwhelmed with the praise, Aarya said, “Vinod Khanna sir was and is a legend, having given iconic movies and characters to our industry. I had studied his character Jabbar Singh, as it is an iconic Indian film.” 




