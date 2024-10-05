“Vinod Khanna sir was and is a legend, having given iconic movies and characters to our industry. I had studied his character Jabbar Singh, as it is an iconic Indian film”

late Vinod Khanna and Aarya Babbar

Aarya Babbar is thrilled with the response to his portrayal of Kalikant Thakur in the television show Jagriti-Ek Nayi Subah. He is over the moon, with some even drawing parallels to Vinod Khanna’s dacoit character Jabbar Singh in Mera Gaon Mera Desh (1971). Overwhelmed with the praise, Aarya said, “Vinod Khanna sir was and is a legend, having given iconic movies and characters to our industry. I had studied his character Jabbar Singh, as it is an iconic Indian film.”

