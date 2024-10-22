Telly Tattle: Ayushi Khurana and Bharat Ahlawwat reunite for Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile

Ayushi Khurana and Bharat Ahlawwat, last seen in Yeh Hai Chahatein, are set to headline the new daily soap, Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile

Ayushi Khurana and Bharat Ahlawwat, last seen in Yeh Hai Chahatein, are set to headline the new daily soap, Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile. The story centres on the custom of aata saata, where Ahlawwat’s character insists on marrying Khurana to ensure his sister’s happiness after her wedding to Khurana’s brother. “She is focused, emotional, helpful, and determined, and I can relate to her on many levels,” says Khurana of Aangan–Aapno Kaa fame. Ahlawwat adds, “My character is volatile, tough on the outside, but deep down, he is a wounded soul, trying to hide his emotions.”