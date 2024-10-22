Breaking News
Mumbai court acquits man of rape charges due to 11-month live-in agreement
Baba Siddique murder: Police claim suspects are not cooperating in investigation
Pak still trying to spill blood in Kashmir: LG
After 114 hoax calls, aviation ministry announces measures to bolster airport security
Anand Dighe’s nephew Kedar joins poll race, eyes Thane seat
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Telly Tattle Ayushi Khurana and Bharat Ahlawwat reunite for Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile

Telly Tattle: Ayushi Khurana and Bharat Ahlawwat reunite for Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile

Updated on: 22 October,2024 07:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

Ayushi Khurana and Bharat Ahlawwat, last seen in Yeh Hai Chahatein, are set to headline the new daily soap, Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile

Telly Tattle: Ayushi Khurana and Bharat Ahlawwat reunite for Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile

Ayushi Khurana with Bharat Ahlawwat

Listen to this article
Telly Tattle: Ayushi Khurana and Bharat Ahlawwat reunite for Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile
x
00:00

A new story


Ayushi Khurana and Bharat Ahlawwat, last seen in Yeh Hai Chahatein, are set to headline the new daily soap, Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile. The story centres on the custom of aata saata, where Ahlawwat’s character insists on marrying Khurana to ensure his sister’s happiness after her wedding to Khurana’s brother. “She is focused, emotional, helpful, and determined, and I can relate to her on many levels,” says Khurana of Aangan–Aapno Kaa fame. Ahlawwat adds, “My character is volatile, tough on the outside, but deep down, he is a wounded soul, trying to hide his emotions.”



"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

television news indian television Entertainment News Entertainment News Update TV News Entertainment Buzz

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK