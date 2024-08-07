Telly Tattle: Back on tube

Having wrapped up a major schedule in Udaipur, where the narrative is set, Nausheen will shortly begin shooting in Mumbai
Nausheen Ali Sardar, best known for her debut television show, Kkusum, will soon be seen in the new show, Vasundhara. The actor plays the antagonist Chandrika Singh Chauhan, self-made powerful woman who lives by the rulebook she has laid down for herself. She said, “Making a comeback with such a unique role is more than I could have asked for. Chandrika is one of the most complex roles I’ve ever taken on. Playing this part is a fresh and exciting challenge for me as an actor.” Having wrapped up a major schedule in Udaipur, where the narrative is set, Nausheen will shortly begin shooting in Mumbai.
